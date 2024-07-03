Rimfire Pacific Secures $1.15M for Exploration

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ltd has announced a successful capital raising effort, securing $1.15 million through a share placement at $0.025 per share, a 10.7% discount on the last closing price. The funds are earmarked to expedite exploration activities at the company’s Broken Hill copper-cobalt project. The placement, which includes new and existing shareholders, also offers free attaching unlisted options, solidifying the company’s financial position and operational momentum.

