Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited Announces New Share and Options Offers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) is now available.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced a prospectus for a Cleansing Offer and a Placement Options Offer. The company is offering up to 5,882 shares at $0.017 per share and up to 233,333,335 placement options with an exercise price of $0.03, expiring on October 28, 2027. These offers are not underwritten and are considered speculative investments, indicating a potential high-risk, high-reward opportunity for investors.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,424,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.32M

Learn more about RIM stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue