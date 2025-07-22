Rimfire Pacific Mining Faces Suspension Amid Arbitration and Capital Raise Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) is now available.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced a suspension of its securities from quotation due to pending arbitration with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd and a planned capital raise. The suspension will remain until the company complies with ASX Listing Rules, impacting its operations and potentially affecting stakeholders awaiting the capital raising announcement.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in identifying and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold and other precious metals.

