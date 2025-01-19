Rimfire Pacific Mining Confirms Scandium Source at Murga

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) just unveiled an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has successfully completed its first diamond drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target, located in central New South Wales. The drilling confirmed the presence of pyroxenite rocks, which are believed to be the source of scandium in the region, and demonstrated the effectiveness of magnetic data in mapping these rocks. This development paves the way for future exploration and resource estimates, with assay results expected by the end of February 2025, potentially enhancing Rimfire’s position in the critical minerals industry and offering significant implications for stakeholders.

More about Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is a critical minerals exploration company focusing on the discovery and development of scandium and other minerals in Australia. The company is engaged in exploration activities primarily in the Fifield district of New South Wales, aiming to convert exploration targets into mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,197,718

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$89.51M

