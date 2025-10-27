Rimfire Expands Scandium Resources Amid Global Supply Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited ( (AU:RIM) ) has shared an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited announced a significant expansion of its scandium resource inventory, with a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Currajong prospect, increasing its scandium resources by 61%. This development aligns with Rimfire’s strategy to establish a globally significant scandium resource in New South Wales, amidst global supply concerns due to Chinese export restrictions. Additionally, Rimfire has identified new base metal drill targets at its Broken Hill Base Metal Project and is considering various commercial options to enhance shareholder value.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is an ASX-listed critical minerals exploration company focused on advancing projects in the Fifield and Broken Hill districts of New South Wales. The company’s primary strategic focus is building a critical mass of scandium within the Fifield Scandium District.

