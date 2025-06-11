Rimbaco Group Announces Positive Profit Alert for April 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Rimbaco Group Global Limited ( (HK:1953) ) is now available.

Rimbaco Group Global Limited has announced a positive profit alert, indicating a significant financial turnaround for the six months ending April 2025. The company expects to report a net profit of up to RM3.2 million, compared to a net loss of RM3.3 million in the same period the previous year. This improvement is attributed to the completion of a substantial factory project and better profit margins. However, the financial results are still being finalized and have not yet been audited, so stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Rimbaco Group Global Limited

Rimbaco Group Global Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on large-scale projects. The company is involved in the development and management of construction projects, with a market focus on factory projects and other construction-related services.

Average Trading Volume: 165,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108.4M

