Riley Gold Partners with Kinross on Nevada Project

Riley Gold Corp. has announced a partnership with Kinross Gold, which will see Kinross earn up to a 75% interest in Riley’s PWC Gold Project in Nevada by investing US$20 million. Kinross will also become the project operator and take a 9.9% equity interest in Riley Gold. This collaboration leverages Kinross’s extensive experience in gold mining, particularly in the Nevada region, and marks the beginning of significant exploration efforts at the PWC project.

