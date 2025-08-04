Rightmove plc Executes Share Buy-Back to Enhance Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rightmove ( (GB:RMV) ) has provided an announcement.

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, which has been in place since December 2007. This transaction, executed through UBS AG London Branch, represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and reflects Rightmove’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RMV) stock is a Sell with a £5.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rightmove stock, see the GB:RMV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Outperform.

Rightmove’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its score, supported by positive technical momentum. However, a high valuation and consistent ‘Sell’ analyst ratings mitigate potential upside.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily providing online property listings and related services. The company focuses on connecting property buyers and sellers through its digital platform, which has a significant market presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,777,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.27B

