Rightmove plc Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Rightmove ( (GB:RMV) ) has issued an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 95,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This transaction, executed through UBS AG London Branch, represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and is part of a long-term strategy initiated in 2007 to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RMV) stock is a Hold with a £737.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rightmove stock, see the GB:RMV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Neutral.

Rightmove’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by consistent revenue and profit growth and efficient cash management. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests moderate pricing with a low dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a moderate overall stock score.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property listings and related services. The company is known for its online platform that connects buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals, facilitating property transactions across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 2,066,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £5.19B

