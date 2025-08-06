Rightmove Continues Share Buy-Back Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Rightmove ( (GB:RMV) ).

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with the shares acquired at an average price of 820.259p each. This transaction represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and continues Rightmove’s long-standing strategy of share repurchases, which has seen over 533 million shares bought back since 2007, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Outperform.

Rightmove’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by solid cash flow and profitability metrics. Technical analysis indicates positive momentum, although with caution due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation concerns and mixed analyst sentiment from corporate events moderately impact the overall score.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering an online property portal that connects buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company focuses on providing a platform for property listings and real estate services in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,757,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.29B

