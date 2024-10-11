Rightmove Advances Share Buy-Back Effort

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has continued its share buy-back programme by purchasing 75,000 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 623.800p to 631.000p per share. These shares, representing a minor 0.0095% of total voting rights, are set to be cancelled, following the company’s long-term buy-back strategy initiated in 2007. The company’s total issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, now stands at 788,196,772 shares, with 11,355,519 held as treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.