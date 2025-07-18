Rigetti Computing Achieves Milestone in Quantum Fidelity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Rigetti Computing ( (RGTI) ) is now available.

On July 16, 2025, Rigetti Computing announced it achieved a significant milestone by reaching a 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity on its modular 36-qubit system. This achievement marks a 2x reduction in error rate compared to their previous 84-qubit system, indicating a substantial improvement in their quantum computing capabilities.

More about Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates in the quantum computing industry, focusing on developing quantum processors and systems. The company is known for its modular and scalable quantum computing solutions, aiming to advance computational capabilities and performance.

