Rigaku Holdings Revises FY2025 Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) has shared an announcement.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecast for FY2025, citing the impact of U.S. policies under President Trump and lower-than-expected demand for multilayer mirrors for EUV products. The revised forecast indicates a slight downward adjustment in revenue and profits, reflecting challenges in its business environment.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation operates in the analytical instruments industry, focusing on multipurpose analytical instruments and components and services, including multilayer mirrors for EUV products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

