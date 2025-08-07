Rigaku Holdings Reports Decline in H1 2025 Financials but Boosts Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) is now available.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with revenue decreasing by 4.7% and profit before tax dropping by 35.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the downturn, the company announced a significant increase in dividends per share, reflecting a strategic move to maintain shareholder confidence amidst challenging market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:268A) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rigaku Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:268A Stock Forecast page.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of scientific and industrial instrumentation. The company specializes in producing X-ray analysis, thermal analysis, and non-destructive testing equipment, focusing on providing advanced technological solutions to various sectors including healthcare, materials science, and industrial manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

For an in-depth examination of 268A stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue