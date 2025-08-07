Rigaku Holdings Reports Decline in H1 2025 Financials but Boosts Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) is now available.
Rigaku Holdings Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with revenue decreasing by 4.7% and profit before tax dropping by 35.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the downturn, the company announced a significant increase in dividends per share, reflecting a strategic move to maintain shareholder confidence amidst challenging market conditions.
More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation
Rigaku Holdings Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of scientific and industrial instrumentation. The company specializes in producing X-ray analysis, thermal analysis, and non-destructive testing equipment, focusing on providing advanced technological solutions to various sectors including healthcare, materials science, and industrial manufacturing.
Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen180B
