Rigaku Holdings Reports 1H FY2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) has provided an announcement.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation released its consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2025, highlighting the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the use of non-IFRS financial measures. The report underscores the company’s strategic focus on growth despite challenges such as global economic conditions and intense market competition, which may impact its financial performance and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:268A) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation operates in the industry of X-ray analytical instruments, focusing on providing advanced technological solutions for various scientific and industrial applications. The company is known for its innovative products and services, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

