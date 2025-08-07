Rigaku Holdings Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) is now available.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation has announced a share repurchase program, approved by its Board of Directors, to buy back up to 6,000,000 common shares, representing 2.62% of the total issued shares, for a maximum of JPY 4,000 million. This move is aimed at enhancing capital efficiency and addressing the undervaluation of its stock in the market, with purchases to be conducted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from August 8 to December 23, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:268A) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rigaku Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:268A Stock Forecast page.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of scientific and industrial instruments. The company is known for its advanced X-ray and thermal analysis equipment, catering to a global market that includes research institutions, industrial companies, and academic entities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

For an in-depth examination of 268A stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue