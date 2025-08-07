Rigaku Holdings Announces Interim Dividend for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) has provided an announcement.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation announced an interim dividend of ¥9.40 per share for the fiscal year 2025, reflecting its commitment to stable shareholder returns. This decision aligns with the company’s strategy to balance profit distribution with growth investments, aiming for a 30% dividend payout ratio of consolidated profit.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of scientific and industrial equipment. The company is known for its advanced analytical and measurement technologies, serving various industries including pharmaceuticals, materials science, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

