Riedel Resources Issues New Shares, Maintains Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Riedel Resources Limited ( (AU:RIE) ).

Riedel Resources Limited has issued 990,481 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and reports no excluded information, suggesting a transparent operation that could enhance investor confidence.

More about Riedel Resources Limited

Riedel Resources Limited is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on advancing the historic high-grade Kingman Gold Project in north-west Arizona, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 240,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.95M

For an in-depth examination of RIE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue