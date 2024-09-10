Ridley Corporation Director Increases Shareholding

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Julie Elaine Raffe, a director of Ridley Corporation Limited, has increased her indirect holdings in the company by 4,693 ordinary shares, valued at $10,360.38, bringing her total to 39,652 shares. The transaction, dated 9th September 2024, was executed as part of an election to receive shares instead of a portion of her director’s fees. This change of director’s interest has been formally notified to the ASX as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into AU:RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.