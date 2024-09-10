Ridley Corporation Director Boosts Shareholding

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited has announced a change in director Melanie Susan Laing’s interest, revealing an acquisition of 4,983 ordinary shares, which increased her indirect holdings to 27,972 shares. The shares were acquired in lieu of part of her entitlement to director’s fees, with the transaction valued at $10,999.98. There has been no change in the director’s interests in contracts, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

