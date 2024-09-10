Ridley Corp Director Bolsters Shareholding

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited has announced that Director Michael Peter McMahon has increased his direct shareholding by 7,356 ordinary shares, valued at $16,238.76, electing to receive these shares instead of a portion of his director’s fees. Following this change, McMahon now directly holds 14,184 ordinary shares, while maintaining an indirect interest in 549,435 shares through the M & A McMahon Super Fund. This move highlights a strengthening of the director’s stake in the company, possibly signaling confidence in Ridley Corporation’s future.

For further insights into AU:RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.