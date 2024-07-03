Richmond Vanadium Corrects Director Shareholdings

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Ltd. has issued corrections to its directors’ shareholdings due to administrative errors, specifically for Mr. Shuang Ren and Mrs. Lingli Zhao. The company reiterates its commitment to compliance with ASX listing rules following the restatement of these interests. Richmond Vanadium believes its current systems ensure ongoing adherence to necessary disclosure requirements without the need for further action.

For further insights into AU:RVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.