Rich Capital Holdings Updates EGM Proxy Form Procedures

The latest update is out from Rich Capital Holdings Limited ( (SG:5G4) ).

Rich Capital Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced details regarding the proxy forms for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 7, 2025. Shareholders who wish to appoint proxies other than the Chairman are advised to use the revised proxy form attached to the latest announcement. The company will still accept previously submitted proxy forms, ensuring flexibility for shareholders in their participation.

More about Rich Capital Holdings Limited

Current Market Cap: S$7.34M

