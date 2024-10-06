Rhythm Biosciences Enhances Cancer Detection Kit

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has announced significant advancements in its ColoSTAT® cancer diagnostic technology, with the second generation ColoSTAT® Multiplex Alpha Kit showcasing superior analytical results over its predecessor. This breakthrough, confirmed by testing on 200 patient samples, promises not only improved performance but also a more straightforward and reproducible assay process. The company is now progressing towards the Beta Kit production, with the ultimate goal of commercialization and improved early cancer detection.

