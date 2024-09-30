Rhythm Biosciences Announces Board Changes

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences, an Australian medical diagnostics firm, announces board changes, including the appointment of Dr. David Atkins as Managing Director and the planned retirements of Dr. Trevor Lockett and Mr. Lou Panaccio at the upcoming AGM. The company is also actively seeking a new Chair as current Chair Mr. Otto Buttula expresses his intention to step down by the end of the year.

