RH Petrogas Streamlines Operations with Subsidiary Closure

RH Petrogas Limited has announced the striking off of its dormant subsidiary, RH Petrogas Indonesia Holding Limited, from the British Virgin Islands’ company register. This decision, effective from November 4, 2024, is not expected to impact the company’s financial performance for the year. The move reflects a strategic consolidation as the subsidiary had no future operational plans.

