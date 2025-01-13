RG8’s Strategic Gains in AI and Japanese Markets: December 2024 Performance Insights

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) is now available.

In December 2024, RG8 reported a net portfolio return of 0.1%, supported strongly by semiconductor companies benefiting from AI investments, particularly Alchip Technologies, which saw significant gains. The company also bought back 1.4 million shares, reflecting strategic positioning in the evolving market landscape. RG8’s performance indicates a robust positioning in sectors like semiconductors and logistics automation, showcasing potential for future growth amidst increasing AI investments and value unlocking in Japan.

More about VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) is a listed investment company providing investors with access to a concentrated portfolio managed actively, focusing on long and short positions in Asian securities. The company transitioned its management to Regal Funds Management in June 2022, leveraging their expertise in Asian equity markets.

YTD Price Performance: -4.67%

Average Trading Volume: 159,216

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$313.6M

