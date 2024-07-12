RG8 Outperforms Index with Strong June Returns

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited (RG8) reported a strong monthly performance with a net portfolio return of 4.0% in June, outperforming the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The company’s long positions in South Korea and Japan, particularly in SK Square and leading defence industry players, drove positive results amid increased defence spending and improved governance. RG8’s share price ended the month at a discount to its Post-Tax Net Tangible Assets, with a fully franked dividend yield of 4.5% over the last 12 months.

