RF Industries Elevates Ray Bibisi to President and COO

RF Industries (RFIL) just unveiled an update.

RF Industries, Ltd. has announced the promotion of Mr. Ray Bibisi to the position of President while he continues to serve as the Chief Operating Officer. This decision was made independently, without any prior arrangements or agreements with external parties. Additionally, Mr. Bibisi has no familial ties with any of the company’s directors or executive officers, and he is not involved in any transactions that would necessitate disclosure under financial regulations.

