Reyna Silver Launches CAD 3 Million Private Placement for Exploration Expansion

Reyna Silver ( (TSE:RSLV) ) has provided an update.

Reyna Silver Corp. has announced a CAD 3 million non-brokered private placement to issue up to 40 million units, consisting of common shares and purchase warrants. This financing will support the expansion of the company’s exploration targets, particularly at their Gryphon and Batopilas projects. With a favorable mining environment in Mexico, Reyna Silver aims to resume exploration activities at Batopilas, where high-grade silver intercepts have been previously reported.

Reyna Silver Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver properties. The company is particularly active in Mexico, leveraging improved mining conditions to advance its exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 150,145

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.92M

