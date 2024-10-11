Reyna Gold Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Reyna Silver

Reyna Gold Corp. (TSE:REYG) has released an update.

Reyna Gold Corp. has received overwhelming shareholder and final court approval for its acquisition by Reyna Silver Corp., with a significant majority of Reyna Gold’s shareholders supporting the share exchange plan. The approved transaction will allow Reyna Gold shareholders to receive one Reyna Silver share for every three Reyna Gold shares held. This strategic move is anticipated to position the combined entity as a leading metals exploration company.

