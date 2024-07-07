Rex Minerals Set for A$393M MACH Takeover

Rex Minerals Limited (AU:RXM) has released an update.

Rex Minerals Limited has agreed to a A$393 million acquisition by MACH Metals Australia, with MACH proposing to buy out all Rex shares it doesn’t already own at A$0.47 each, representing a significant premium to recent volume-weighted average prices. This move offers a swift value realization for shareholders at a decade high and ensures the development of the Hillside Copper-Gold Project aligns with South Australia’s decarbonization and copper development goals.

For further insights into AU:RXM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.