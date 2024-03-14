Rex International Updates Yumna Field Reserves

Rex International Holding Ltd. (SG:5WH) has released an update.

Rex International Holding Ltd. has released an independent summary qualified person’s report on the Yumna Field’s reserves in Oman, updating previous reports with data including the impact of the new Yumna-4 production well. The report reflects a significant change in reserve estimates from the last update, adjusting for 12 months of production and the approval of the Field Development Plan by Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas. The company owns a 91.81% indirect interest in Masirah Oil Limited, which holds the entire concession of Block 50 Oman.

