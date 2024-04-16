Rex International Posts Solid March Production

Rex International Holding Ltd. (SG:5WH) has released an update.

Rex International Holding Ltd. has reported that its subsidiary, Lime Petroleum AS, achieved a combined net production of 9,187 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Norway’s Brage and Yme Fields in March 2024, despite minor operational interruptions. Meanwhile, its subsidiary Masirah Oil Limited disclosed that Oman’s Yumna Field saw an average production of 899 stock tank barrels per day over the same month.

