Revolve Renewable Power Corp Reports Strong Recurring Revenue Growth and Project Development Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp ( (TSE:REVV) ) has provided an announcement.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp reported a 73% increase in recurring revenue from its operating assets for FY2025, despite a decrease in total revenue due to the absence of deferred consideration payments from previous project sales. The company made significant progress in its late-stage development projects, including the Vernal Battery Energy Storage System in Utah and the Primus Wind Project in Colorado, positioning itself for future growth. Revolve’s strategy of developing, owning, and operating renewable energy projects, alongside its develop-and-sell approach, has strengthened its market position, particularly in Mexico, where it is poised to benefit from increased private sector investment in renewable energy.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:REVV) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ReVolve Renewable Power Corp stock, see the TSE:REVV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:REVV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:REVV is a Neutral.

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp’s overall score is primarily driven by stable technical indicators and an attractive valuation, offset by financial performance challenges, particularly high leverage and inconsistent profitability. Positive corporate events provide an encouraging outlook, but these do not directly influence the score due to weight redistribution.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:REVV stock, click here.

More about ReVolve Renewable Power Corp

Revolve Renewable Power Corp is a North American company that owns, operates, and develops renewable energy projects. The company focuses on smaller utility-scale and distributed generation projects, aiming to generate recurring revenue and long-term growth through contracted renewable energy assets.

Average Trading Volume: 33,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.89M

For detailed information about REVV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue