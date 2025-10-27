RevolutionRace Updates Board of Directors Proposal for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RVRC Holding AB ( (SE:RVRC) ) just unveiled an update.

RVRC Holding AB’s Nomination Committee has revised its proposals for the Board of Directors ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting due to Andreas Källström Säfweräng’s decision not to seek re-election. The committee proposes five board members, re-electing Sara Diez Jauregui, Cecilie Elde, Alexander Martensen-Larsen, and David Thörewik, while introducing Ben Ryan as a new member. Shareholders are advised to submit new postal votes using the updated form available on the company’s website.

RVRC Holding AB, known as RevolutionRace, is a rapidly expanding outdoor brand that offers multifunctional products such as clothing, shoes, backpacks, and accessories aimed at individuals with an active lifestyle. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products, operating under a digital direct-to-consumer model that reaches customers in around 40 countries. Founded in 2013, RevolutionRace is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021 and is committed to making nature accessible to everyone.

