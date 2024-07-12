Revolution Beauty Group Hosts Annual Results Presentation

Revolution Beauty Group plc (GB:REVB) has released an update.

Revolution Beauty Group plc has announced an upcoming live presentation to discuss the company’s annual results for the year ended February 29, 2024, which will be held on July 16, 2024, at 11:00am BST. The event, led by CEO Lauren Brindley and CFO Neil Catto, is open to all current and prospective shareholders, with the opportunity for participants to submit questions in advance or during the presentation. Interested investors are invited to register for the event through the Investor Meet Company platform.

