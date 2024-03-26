RevoluGROUP Enhances Payment Solutions in Europe

Revolugroup Canada Inc. (TSE:REVO) has released an update.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. has partnered with MONECO France to white-label their RevoluSEND services, aiming to improve payment solutions for Africans in Europe. This collaboration will allow MONECO to offer advanced payment and money transfer services under its own brand, leveraging RevoluGROUP’s technology and network. The deal highlights RevoluGROUP’s strategy to enhance financial inclusivity and its commitment to expanding its global reach.

