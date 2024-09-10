RevoluGROUP Boosts Growth with New Funds and Loan

RevoluGROUP Canada (TSE:REVO) has released an update.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. has launched a private placement to raise CAD$2.5 million for business expansion and secured a USD$500,000 loan to bolster financial flexibility for growth. The investment offering includes units priced at $0.05, promising future share acquisition rights, while the loan from Meridien Holdings carries a 6.00% interest rate, underscoring confidence in the company’s strategic plans.

