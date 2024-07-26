Revitalist CEO Unveils Book on Mental Health Innovation

Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd (TSE:CALM) has released an update.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. has announced the release of CEO Kathryn A. Walker’s new book, ‘Inflamed: Theory,’ which offers a deep dive into the connection between mental health and brain processes, challenging traditional views and highlighting innovative treatments. The book focuses on the impact of psychedelic therapies and other advanced interventions in mental health care, aiming to revolutionize the field.

