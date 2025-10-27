Revelation Biosciences Inc. Advances Kidney Disease Treatment with Gemini Study

Revelation Biosciences Inc. ((REVB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Phase 1b, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Single-Blind, Single Ascending Dose Study in Subjects With Stage 3 or 4 Chronic Kidney Disease.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the drug Gemini in patients with chronic kidney disease stages 3 and 4. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for a condition that affects millions worldwide.

The intervention being tested is an intravenous drug called Gemini, administered in ascending doses to assess its safety and pharmacodynamic effects. The study includes a placebo group for comparison.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either the drug or a placebo. It follows a sequential intervention model and is single-blind, meaning only the participants are unaware of their group assignment. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 21, 2025, with the latest update submitted on February 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and recent developments.

For investors, this study update could influence Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of the competitive landscape of chronic kidney disease treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

