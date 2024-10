Revolution Bars (GB:TRC) has released an update.

Revel Collective PLC, a major UK bar operator, is set to release its preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending June 29, 2024, on October 22, 2024. The company operates popular brands such as Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, and Peach Pub. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these brands have performed over the past year.

