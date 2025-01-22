Revel Collective Faces Challenges Amid Strong Festive Sales

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Revolution Bars ( (GB:TRC) ).

Revel Collective plc reported a modest increase in festive trading with a 1.6% rise in like-for-like sales and record prebooked revenue during the Christmas period. Despite strong first-half performance in some areas, overall sales were affected by uncertainties regarding the Revolution Bars Limited Restructuring Plan and challenging market conditions. The company anticipates profitability challenges due to lower sales, increased costs from recent budget changes, and ongoing economic pressures, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence.

More about Revolution Bars

The Revel Collective plc is a leading operator of premium bars and gastro pubs, operating primarily under the brands Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, and Peach Pubs.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,731,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.01M

