REV Group Announces Merger with Terex Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from REV Group ( (REVG) ).

On October 29, 2025, REV Group entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terex Corporation to form a leading specialty equipment manufacturer. The merger, combining complementary portfolios, is expected to unlock $75 million in synergies by 2028 and create a diversified leader in emergency, waste, utilities, environmental, and materials processing equipment. Terex plans to exit its Aerials segment, further reducing its exposure to cyclical markets. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (REVG) stock is a Hold with a $64.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on REV Group stock, see the REVG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on REVG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REVG is a Outperform.

REV Group’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a positive earnings call outlook, which are the most significant factors. Technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, and valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued. Despite challenges in the RV segment and tariff impacts, strategic investments and raised guidance support a favorable growth trajectory.

To see Spark’s full report on REVG stock, click here.

More about REV Group

REV Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, operating primarily in the United States. The company serves a diversified customer base through two segments: Specialty Vehicles, which includes ambulances, fire apparatus, terminal trucks, and industrial sweepers, and Recreational Vehicles, which encompasses a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes.

Average Trading Volume: 754,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.93B

For detailed information about REVG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue