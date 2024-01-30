REV Group Announces Collins Bus Sale and Segment Reorganization

REV Group Inc (REVG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

REV Group, Inc. announced the sale of its Collins Bus Corporation for $303 million, with customary adjustments. Concurrently, the company declared a special dividend of $3.00 per share, set to discontinue manufacturing at its ElDorado National facility in California, and plans to reorganize its segments into Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. This restructuring follows the sale and the manufacturing halt. Additional details on these changes are available in an updated investor presentation on the company’s website.

For further insights into REVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.