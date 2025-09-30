Retractable Technologies Declares Dividend for Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Retractable Technologies ( (RVP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Retractable Technologies announced a dividend declaration for its Series II and Series III Class B Convertible Preferred Stock shareholders. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (RVP) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Retractable Technologies stock, see the RVP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RVP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RVP is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects moderate financial health with significant challenges in profitability and cash flow. Positive technical indicators provide some support, but valuation concerns and negative corporate events weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

Average Trading Volume: 64,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.55M

