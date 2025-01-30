Reti SpA Announces 2025 Company Events Calendar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Reti SpA ( (IT:RETI) ) is now available.

Reti SpA has announced its company events calendar for the 2025 fiscal year, outlining key dates for financial reporting and shareholder meetings. The company emphasizes its commitment to transparency by stating that any changes to the schedule will be communicated promptly. This structured approach highlights Reti’s dedication to maintaining robust communication with stakeholders and aligns with its strategic focus on sustainable and inclusive development driven by digital transformation.

More about Reti SpA

Founded in Busto Arsizio in 1994, Reti (RETI:IM) is a leading player in the Italian IT Consulting sector, specializing in System Integration services. It is a B Corp and benefit corporation listed on Euronext Growth Milan. The company supports Mid & Large Corporations in digital transformation, offering IT Solutions, Business Consulting, and Managed Service Provider services. Reti has a portfolio of over 100 loyal customers in sectors like BFSI, IT, Telco, and Manufacturing, and partnerships with major IT vendors such as Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, and Oracle. The company’s distinctive feature is its ‘technological CAMPUS,’ an internal innovation and research lab, accompanied by the Reti Academy for professional training.

YTD Price Performance: -5.73%

Average Trading Volume: 6,892

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €22.62M

