Restore plc Schedules Investor Presentation for Half-Year Results

Restore plc announced an upcoming Investor Presentation to discuss its half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025. The event, hosted by CEO Charles Skinner and CFO Dan Baker, will be held online on 1 August, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RST) stock is a Buy with a £290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Restore stock, see the GB:RST Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RST is a Neutral.

Restore plc’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial performance, particularly in cash flow management and operational efficiencies. Despite minor revenue declines, strategic acquisitions and insider buying provide positive signals for future growth. However, caution is advised due to overbought technical conditions and a high P/E ratio suggesting moderate valuation. The company’s proactive corporate events and strategic positioning support its growth trajectory, positioning it well within its industry.

Restore plc is the UK’s leading provider of secure and sustainable business services, focusing on data, information, communications, and asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 271,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £360.8M

