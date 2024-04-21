Restaurant Brands NZ Sets Annual Shareholders Meet

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RTBRF) has released an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has announced its 27th annual shareholders meeting to be held on May 24, 2024, at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour and online. The agenda includes the re-election of director Maria Elena Pato-Castel and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor, with a note on fixing the auditor’s remuneration. No refreshments will be provided due to venue restrictions.

