Restaurant Brands International Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Strategic Growth

Restaurant Brands International ( (TSE:QSR) ) has issued an update.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a 5.3% year-over-year increase in consolidated system-wide sales for the second quarter of 2025, with notable growth in international markets. The company remains on track for over 8% organic adjusted operating income growth in 2025, driven by strong sales trends and strategic initiatives in its largest businesses, Tim Hortons and Burger King International. The acquisitions of Carrols Restaurant Group and Popeyes China have led to the establishment of a new operating segment, Restaurant Holdings, which is expected to enhance the company’s long-term franchise dynamics.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QSR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QSR is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and operational efficiency, but is tempered by high leverage and profitability pressures. Technical analysis provides neutral to slightly bearish signals, and valuation is hindered by missing P/E data. Earnings call highlights international strengths but also significant challenges domestically.

More about Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) operates in the fast-food industry, primarily focusing on franchising and managing well-known brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. The company has a significant market presence in the U.S., Canada, and internationally, with a strategic focus on expanding its franchise operations globally.

Average Trading Volume: 858,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.58B

